Carr Properties is making it look easy to fill office space in the DMV — so easy that even a caveman could do it.

The Washington, D.C.-based development and investment firm has fully leased the Wilson, a 348,000-square-foot trophy office at 7272 Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, Md., via a 21,000-square-foot expansion deal with insurance giant Geico. Geico had previously signed for 100,000 square feet at the 23-story building, which it announced it would relocate to in early 2026 from its former headquarters. It’s unclear when exactly the company will move to the Wilson.

CBRE’s Asher Inman represented Geico in the deal, while JLL’s Bernie McCarthy, Danny Sheridan and Amanda Davis, as well as Carr’s Ryan Lopez, represented the landlord.

Carr also secured a 4,060-square-foot lease with boutique fitness studio Barry’s at 7272 Wisconsin Avenue. The space is Barry’s first location in Maryland. KLNB’s Kim Stein and Jennifer Price represented Barry’s for that deal, while Lopez again represented Carr in-house. Other tenants at the tower include local news channel FOX 5 DC, UBS Group, Walker & Dunlop and ProShares.

While Geico’s most recent deal with Carr is an expansion, its move last year from its longtime headquarters in nearby Chevy Chase, Md., constituted a major downsize. Company-owned and originally constructed in 1959, Geico’s former office at 5260 Western Avenue was 514,000 square feet.

“Our new office will be an environment with the latest infrastructure and facilities, which will include flexible areas to work and layouts to encourage collaboration and interaction among our associates and their teams,” an internal Geico memo said about its relocation effort at the time.

Still, the deal is yet another win for Carr Properties, which has experienced a transformational 12 months. Aside from its new majority ownership under Alony Hetz and renewed focus on its trophy portfolio, Carr also recently sold two D.C. properties for about $120 million, acquired a White House-adjacent office property at a major discount, and is in the process of converting three distressed offices into multifamily residences.

Oliver Carr III recently sat down with CO to discuss his firm’s banner year, as well as his forecast for the future of Washington, D.C., in general and how the city factors into his long-term plans.

