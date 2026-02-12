General Contractor, Creative Agency Ink Deals at Dumbo Heights Campus

General contractor ETC Companies and creative agency Futerra have both signed new deals at Dumbo Heights, an office and mixed-use campus owned by a partnership of RFR Realty and Kushner Companies in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the largest deal, the New Jersey-based ETC Companies, which focuses on large-scale affordable housing, signed a deal for 2,800 square feet on the fourth floor of 55 Prospect Street, one of several interconnected buildings part of the Dumbo Heights campus, according to the complex’s new leasing agent ABS Partners Real Estate. Other primary addresses part of the campus include 77 Sands Street and 117 Adams Street.

The deal seems to represent a new location for ETC Companies, which is headquartered in Ramsey, N.J. Cresa’s Marcus Craddock and Peter Sabesan brokered the deal for the tenant, while ABS Partners’ Benjamin Waller, Anthony D’Iorio, Zoe Snow and Daria Ghasemi represented ownership.

Meanwhile, Futerra, which offers expertise to clients on sustainability, signed a lease for 2,000 square feet at 55 Prospect Street, according to ABS. The deal seems to represent Futerra’s first office in New York City, after opening locations in London and Mexico City. Lee & Associates NYC’s Dennis Someck and Justin Myers represented Futerra, while the ABS team brokered the deal for the landlords.

Asking rents ranged from $45 to $55 per square foot.

“Always good to kick off a new leasing assignment with some new and interesting tenants,” ABS’s Waller said in a statement. “Dumbo Heights is one of Brooklyn’s most exciting and innovative places to work and we see a great value for tenants. We’re really excited to see who else joins the community here.”

The lengths of the leases were not disclosed. Spokespeople for Cresa and Lee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Also at the Dumbo Heights campus is online shopping site etsy, which signed a 200,000-square-foot deal in 2014 to anchor the development. Other tenants include training gym F45, brewery The Randolph, and day care center Vivvi. Dumbo Heights is currently marketing several more full floors at 55 Prospect Street.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.