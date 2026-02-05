Leases   ·   Office Leases

Financial Services Firm StoneX Expands to 95K SF at 230 Park Avenue

By February 5, 2026 2:12 pm
RXR's Bill Elder and 230 Park Avenue.
RXR's Bill Elder and 230 Park Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy RXR; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

This global financial services firm’s new office will be just a stone’s throw away from its old spot. 

StoneX, which provides its clients with global market access and financing solutions, has expanded its offices at RXR’s 230 Park Avenue by 21,904 square feet on the 32nd floor, bringing its total footprint at the 35-story office tower to 94,742 square feet, Commercial Observer can first report. The rest of the company’s space at the Midtown building is 72,838 square feet on the 10th floor.

The asking rent for the 10-year lease on the 32nd floor was $120 per square foot. 

StoneX was represented in this deal by Mark Weiss, Scott Shelbourne and Melissa Rubenstein from Cushman & Wakefield. C&W declined to comment.

RXR was represented in-house by Andrew Ackerman and Walter Rooney. Newmark brokers Brian Waterman, Scott Klau, Erik Harris, Zach Weil and Cole Gendels also worked on behalf of the landlord on this deal. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

“We are thrilled that StoneX has expanded at 230 Park,” William Elder, RXR’s executive vice president and managing director of the firm’s New York City division, said in a statement. “Across our portfolio, RXR remains committed to delivering a top-tier tenant experience, and we’re especially pleased to support tenants as they grow within our properties, which is an important advantage in Midtown’s competitive leasing environment.”

Also known as the Helmsley Building, 230 Park Avenue is a Beaux Arts office tower between East 45th and 46th Streets near Grand Central Terminal. Other office tenants in the building include Argentina’s largest commercial bank Banco de la Nación Argentina, venture capital firm Apple Tree Partners, and law firm Teitler & Teitler

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

