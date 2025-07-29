Rudin Associate Julia Hyman Identified as Victim of Midtown Shooter

Rudin associate Julia Hyman was among the five people killed in Monday evening’s mass shooting at 345 Park Avenue, according to reports.

The 2020 Cornell University graduate may have been on the 33rd floor when the shooter likely mistook the Rudin offices for the National Football League’s offices in the same tower and began firing, according to information from the New York City Police Department.

“The Rudin family and everyone at our company are devastated by yesterday’s senseless tragedy,” Rudin officials said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured and lost last night, including our cherished Rudin colleague, a brave New York City police officer, a beloved lobby security guard and an employee at a tenant firm. … The building will remain closed today as the authorities continue their investigations.”

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust CEO Wesley LePatner, 43, was also killed in the lobby of the building during the shooting along with NYPD officer Didarul Islam, 36, according to authorities.

“As you know, in many of our corporate buildings, based on the floors you want to get to, you have to go to certain elevator banks,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a PIX 11 appearance Tuesday morning. “And he went on the wrong elevator bank, which took him to Rudin Management. And that is where he carried out an additional part of his horrific shootings.”

The shooting began at around 6:30 p.m. with the gunman seen on surveillance footage approaching the entrance to the building carrying an assault rifle. He began firing upon entering the premises, according to the NYPD.

32BJ Service Employees International Union security officer Aland Etienne was also identified among the dead, according to NBC.

“We have been in touch with Aland Etienne’s family and are working with building management and the NYPD to support their investigation,” 32BJ SEIU President Manny Pastreich said in a statement. “This tragedy speaks to the sacrifice of security officers who risk their lives every day to keep New Yorkers and our buildings safe. Every time a security officer puts on their uniform, they put their lives on the line. Their contributions to our city are essential, though often unappreciated.”

After firing his weapon in the lobby, the shooter, Shane Devon Tamura, then took the elevator to the 33rd floor where the violence continued. Hyman was killed and Tamura shot himself in the chest, according to the police.

Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Monday evening that the massacre was likely motivated by chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegenerative disease caused by repeated head trauma, that Tamura suffered as a football player, as a suicide note found on his person indicates.

Tamura had documented issues with mental health, police said.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.