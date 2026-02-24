Leases   ·   Office Leases

City of Coral Gables Inks 11K-SF Lease as City Hall Renovation Begins

By February 24, 2026 1:00 pm
reprints
Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago and 2020 Ponce, Coral Gables, Fla.
Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago and 2020 Ponce, Coral Gables, Fla. PHOTOS: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living via Getty Images; Courtesy Florida East Coast Realty

As the City of Coral Gables prepares to renovate its historic city hall, the government is moving some of its divisions across the wealthy Miami suburb.

The City of Coral Gables signed a 10,500-square-foot lease at the 2020 Ponce office building, according to the landlord, the Hollo family’s Florida East Coast Realty (FECR). 

SEE ALSO: Smorgasburg to Launch 32K-SF Seafood Concept on Governors Island

The finance department will occupy 3,597 square feet on the ground floor, while both the city’s manager and attorney will be based on the 12th floor, where together they will occupy 6,870 square feet. The departments are scheduled to relocate next quarter as part of the three-year lease. 

Last year, Coral Gables’s city commission approved the renovation project for city hall, which was built in 1925 at 405 Biltmore Way. The works are estimated to cost $24.7 million.

The 14-story 2020 Ponce property is about half a mile northeast of city hall at 2020 Ponce de Leon Boulevard. FECR completed the 130,000-square-foot building in 2009 and has since sold off some suites as office condos. 

SavillsDonna Abood and Peyton Dowd represented the landlord. Representatives for the City of Coral Gables did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

2020 Ponce, 2020 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Donna Abood, City of Coral Gables, FECR, Florida East Coast Realty, Savills
Clare Newman, president and CEO of The Trust for Governors Island, and a rendering of Six Coasts by Smorgasburg on Governors Island.
Hospitality · Leases
New York City

Smorgasburg to Launch 32K-SF Seafood Concept on Governors Island

By Mark Hallum
Koeppel Rosen's Max Koeppel and 389 Fifth Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Unity Building Services Signs 4K-SF Lease at 389 Fifth Avenue

By Amanda Schiavo
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and a sign at the 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Office · Leases
New York City

Sports Betting Platform Fanatics Inks Deal for Entire 210K SF at 95 Morton Street

By Amanda Schiavo