City of Coral Gables Inks 11K-SF Lease as City Hall Renovation Begins

As the City of Coral Gables prepares to renovate its historic city hall, the government is moving some of its divisions across the wealthy Miami suburb.

The City of Coral Gables signed a 10,500-square-foot lease at the 2020 Ponce office building, according to the landlord, the Hollo family’s Florida East Coast Realty (FECR).

The finance department will occupy 3,597 square feet on the ground floor, while both the city’s manager and attorney will be based on the 12th floor, where together they will occupy 6,870 square feet. The departments are scheduled to relocate next quarter as part of the three-year lease.

Last year, Coral Gables’s city commission approved the renovation project for city hall, which was built in 1925 at 405 Biltmore Way. The works are estimated to cost $24.7 million.

The 14-story 2020 Ponce property is about half a mile northeast of city hall at 2020 Ponce de Leon Boulevard. FECR completed the 130,000-square-foot building in 2009 and has since sold off some suites as office condos.

Savills’ Donna Abood and Peyton Dowd represented the landlord. Representatives for the City of Coral Gables did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

