A Denver-based developer that builds data centers has put down a major sum for an industrial park in Virginia’s “Data Center Alley.”

Cologix paid $375 million in two transactions to acquire 472,913 square feet in the seven buildings that make up the nearly 40-acre Beaumeade Corporate Park at 44590-44621 Guilford Drive in Ashburn. Baltimore-based Merritt Properties sold the property.

Starting around 2030, Cologix will develop a new interconnection hub on the campus for AI-scale networking. The new digital facility will feature 85 megawatts of initial power capacity and expansion capability of more than 300 megawatts over time, according to a press release. The Business Journals first reported the acquisition.

Cologix said the acquisition will help support hyperscale, cloud, network and enterprise customers.

“As the global epicenter of digital infrastructure, Ashburn offers unmatched scale, density and strategic importance,” Laura Ortman, CEO of Cologix, said in a statement. “Opportunities to acquire land of this caliber, in the center of Data Center Alley, are exceptionally rare. This investment reflects our long-term conviction in the market and our commitment to delivering next-generation interconnection, AI and hybrid cloud services for our customers.”

Neither Cologix nor Merritt were immediately available for comment.

Northern Virginia’s Loudon County has become a haven for data centers, and Ashburn is in the pulsing center of the action. More than 70 percent of the world’s internet traffic passes through infrastructure in the area, according to DataBank, a website devoted to data center information.

