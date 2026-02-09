Artificial intelligence-backed marketing platform Bluefish has opened its first headquarters in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Bluefish, which helps Fortune 500 companies analyze their performance across AI-driven channels, leased the entire 17,050-square-foot eighth floor of Columbia Property Trust’s 315 Park Avenue South, according to the landlord. Bluefish signed the lease and moved into the property late last month.

The lease will run for seven and a half years, a source with knowledge of the deal told CO. The asking rent was $95 per square foot, another source said.

The deal represents a relocation for Bluefish, which previously had its offices in a coworking space. The New York City-based Bluefish was founded in 2024 by Alex Sherman, Andrei Dunca and Jing Feng.

“As evidenced by this commitment from Bluefish, 315 Park Avenue South has firmly established itself as a leading destination for cutting-edge firms,” Ted Koltis, head of real estate at Columbia Property Trust, said in a statement. “With an ecosystem of technology and creative brands and a lineup of premier retailers at street level, we’ve cultivated a collaborative and dynamic environment where innovative companies can thrive.”

JLL’s Jamie Katcher and Sebastian Infante brokered the deal for Bluefish. Columbia Property Trust was represented in-house by Koltis and Maria Blake, as well as by Newmark’s Peter Shimkin, Jonathan Fanuzzi and David Falk.

“Bluefish needed a space that reflects the firm’s maturity and growing leadership in the enterprise AI sector while positioning it to attract and retain top talent,” JLL’s Infante told CO. “We led a focused search and guided them to a property that supports their growth while strengthening their presence in the market.”

Newmark declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Bluefish did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

315 Park Avenue South is a 20-story office building on the corner of East 24th Street and Park Avenue South, one block east of Madison Square Park and about three blocks from the landmark Flatiron Building. Bluefish’s new space includes a series of private offices, a 14-person boardroom, two conference rooms and space for more than 80 workstations, according to the landlord.

Other office tenants at 315 Park Avenue South include AI platform Harvey, fintech firm Cadre, financial software firm PitchBook and tech giant Amazon. Retail tenants at the property include fitness chain Equinox, sandwich shop Counter Service and health food restaurant Just Salad.

Popular Boston-based bakery and cafe chain Tatte Bakery & Cafe is also set to open its first New York City location at the base of 315 Park Avenue South later this year, the landlord said.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.