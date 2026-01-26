United Xtreme Martial Arts Signs 2,400-SF Lease in Williamsburg

A school for taekwondo is relocating and expanding its presence in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

United Xtreme Martial Arts signed a 10-year, 2,400-square-foot lease at Tam Le’s 686 Grand Street, which will give the tenant more space to practice and teach the art of self-defense, according to tenant brokers and property records.

Asking rent for the space was $50 per square foot, according to tenant broker RTL.

Thomas Galo of RTL handled negotiations for the tenant, while Justin Tierney and Manuel Del Nido of Corcoran represented the landlord.

Tierney and Del Nido did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

United Xtreme operates six locations in Brooklyn and Queens and has maintained a presence at 653 Grand Street for about 20 years, according to RTL.

Williamsburg was among the 16 retail corridors studied by the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) during the first half of 2025. REBNY discovered that rents rose or stayed the same in prime retail thoroughfares, while concessions to tenants slowly dissipated.

North Sixth Street was a central example of this trend in the report, which showed that luxury retail and experiential tenants have generated steady, premium leasing momentum, according to REBNY.

