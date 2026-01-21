United Hospital Fund Renews Lease at 1411 Broadway

A healthcare advocacy nonprofit renewed its lease in Midtown and will be swapping floors in its current building.

The United Hospital Fund (UHF) renewed its lease at La Caisse’s 1411 Broadway, and will be moving from the 12th floor to a fully built-out space on the seventh floor, where it will occupy 22,083 square feet, according to tenant broker Cushman & Wakefield.

The brokers did not disclose the current asking rent or the length of the lease, but asking rent was $75 per square foot in December 2024, when management firm Authentic Brands Group expanded its offices in the building to 100,000 square feet.

It was not immediately clear when UHF originally moved into the building.

“United Hospital Fund’s decision to make a long-term commitment at 1411 Broadway reflects the importance of this building’s location, quality and flexibility for mission-driven organizations,” C&W’s Josh Kuriloff, who represented the tenant alongside Matthias Li and Heather Thomas, said in a statement. “Relocating to a newly built-out, amenitized space will allow UHF to better support its team and host the communities and clients it serves, while remaining centrally located in Midtown Manhattan.”

CBRE’s Paul Amrich, Neil King and Emily Chabrier, who negotiated on behalf of the landlord formerly known as Ivanhoe Cambridge, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another tenant in the building is construction and real estate development firm Gilbane, which signed a 25,261-square-foot lease for the entire 28th floor of the 40-story tower between West 39th and West 40th streets, Commercial Observer reported in December 2025.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.