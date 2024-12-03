Authentic Brands Group Expands to 100K SF at 1411 Broadway

Authentic Brands Group has expanded its office to 100,000 square feet at Midtown’s 1411 Broadway.

The brand management company, which owns more than 50 major retailers such as Reebok and Brooks Brothers, renewed its existing 75,000 square feet and expanded by 25,000 square feet at the building owned by Ivanhoe Cambridge and Swig Equities, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.

The length of the lease was unclear, but a source said it is “long-term.” Asking rent at the building is $75 per square foot, according to the New York Post, which first reported the news.

Benchmark Properties’ Michael Beyda brokered the deal for the tenant, while CBRE (CBRE)’s Neil King, Paul Amrich, Shay Kenney and Emily Chabrier represented the landlords.

Spokespeople for CBRE, Authentic Brands, Ivanhoe Cambridge and Swig did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Beyda could not be reached for comment.

Authentic Brands, which also has brand partnerships with celebrities like David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal, moved into the Midtown office tower in 2015, and has expanded three times since, sources said.

The building between West 39th and West 40th streets, also home to media company Raptive and accounting firm Withum, features amenities such as a new lobby, art installations and a 13,000-square-foot rooftop expected to be completed in 2026.

