Uniqlo to Open on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road and in Aventura Mall

Uniqlo is opening its first South Florida stores on Miami Beach’s famed Lincoln Road and inside the Aventura Mall.

The Japanese clothing retailer will occupy the two-story building at 530 Lincoln Road, a spokesperson for the company told Commercial Observer.

Des Moines, Iowa-based Principal Asset Management owns the 14,284-square-foot building, which sits on Lincoln Road’s pedestrian mall between Pennsylvania and Drexel avenues, and has remained empty since multibrand retailer Showfields shuttered in 2024.

The spokesperson did not immediately disclose the size or exact location of Uniqlo’s Aventura Mall boutique. Both Uniqlo stores are expected to open this fall. Representatives for Aventura Mall and Principal Asset Management did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 1.8-million-square-foot Aventura Mall, owned by Jackie Soffer’s Turnberry and Simon Property Group, remains one of the most successful indoor malls in the country. Tenants include a mix of luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Prada, as well as low- and mid-tier brands, including Skims, Zara and H&M.

Since launching its first U.S. store two decades ago, Uniqlo now operates 78 retail outposts, including two in the Orlando area. This year, the company plans to open 11 more locations.

