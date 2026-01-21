GFP Real Estate has sealed an $83 million debt package to refinance its office and retail building at 100 Crosby Street in SoHo, the developer announced Wednesday.

TD Bank and Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) provided the loan for the six-story Manhattan mixed-use property, built in 1884. The refi replaces a prior $100 million loan GFP secured for 100 Crosby in 2015 from TD and GFP.

“We’ve owned this building for a long time, and it has consistently performed because of its location, its tenants and a disciplined approach to ownership,” Jeffrey Gural, chairman of GFP Real Estate, said in a statement. “This refinancing is another example of that long-term strategy at work, and we’re grateful to TD Bank and the BNY for their longstanding support of the building as lending partners.”

The 175,000-square-foot boutique office asset is 100 percent leased, according to GFP, with office tenants that include razor and body care brand BillieBillie, banking platform Rho, Runway Growth Capital, baby food company Little Spoon, Shine Capital and Empire Entertainment. Retail tenants consist of American Eagle and Canadian fashion retailer Aritzia.

Newmark’s Paul Talbot arranged the transaction on behalf of GFP.

“Strong leasing fundamentals, a prime SoHo location, and long-term ownership by Jeff Gural and GFP Real Estate made this a compelling refinancing opportunity,” Talbot said in a statement. Newmark. “TD Bank and BNY were pleased to continue their relationship by refinancing the loan they originally originated in 2015.”

BNY didn’t immediately return a request for comment. TD Bank declined to comment.

