Leases   ·   Office Leases

South African Consulate Signs 31K-SF Lease at 805 Third Avenue

By January 21, 2026 11:50 am
Bradford Allen's Glenn Isaacson and 805 Third Avenue.
Bradford Allen's Glenn Isaacson and 805 Third Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy Bradford Allen; Propertyshark

The South African Consulate is sticking to Midtown in a relocation of its offices.

The consulate signed a 31,494-square-foot lease in the office penthouse of Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation’s 805 Third Avenue, in a relocation from 845 Third Avenue, according to the landlord brokers.

The asking rent for the building and the length of the lease were not disclosed, but the average office asking rent in Midtown was $84.24 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to a report from CBRE.

“805 Third Avenue continues to attract tenants looking for high-quality, move-in-ready space in a prime Midtown location,” Bradford Allen’s Glenn Isaacson, who represented the landlord alongside Tony Builder and Ava Beganovic, said in a statement. “The penthouse offering, paired with access to a private outdoor terrace, aligned well with the consulate’s needs.”

Bradford Allen’s team worked together with Cohen Brothers’ national director of leasing Marc Horowitz in the transaction, while Michael Goldman of Cresa negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

Goldman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 29-story building between East 49th and East 50th streets include right-wing media network Newsmax, which doubled its office footprint to 24,000 square feet in September 2021, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

