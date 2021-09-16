Newsmax Doubles Manhattan Office Footprint at 805 Third Avenue

By September 16, 2021 5:09 pm
reprints
805 Third Avenue.
805 Third Avenue. Photo: Norman Bobrow

Conservative media network Newsmax will double its Manhattan office footprint with 24,000 square feet at 805 Third Avenue.

The news outlet signed a five-year deal for the 19th floor of the 29-story, Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation-owned skyscraper, The New York Post reported. Asking rent was $65 per square foot.

Newsmax adds to its existing, 24,000-square-foot space on the 22nd floor of the building, which People magazine owner Meredith Corporation has subleased to the organization since 2019, Commercial Observer reported. That sublease is set to expire in 2026.  

The outlet relocated from 5,000 square feet at 8 West 40th Street in 2019.

The right-wing news site is expanding once again, after web traffic to its site grew by 141 percent in 2020, alongside other conservative news sites, The Hill reported. 

The lease also follows the media organization settling a defamation lawsuit for an undisclosed sum, where an employee of Dominion Voting Systems accused the outlet of making false claims that he had manipulated votes in the 2020 presidential election, Deadline reported. The suit prompted Newsmax to apologize in a statement to the employee for any harm its reporting caused. 

Newsmax replaces Poten & Partners, a shipping brokerage, which was acquired by BGC Partners in 2018

JLL’s Dan Posy and Peter Michailidis represented Newsmax in the deal. Cohen Brothers’ Marc Horowitz handled it in-house for the landlord. Posy, Michailidis and Horowitz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.

