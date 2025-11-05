RFR Holding Backs Retail by MONA in Major Expansion

Michael Fuchs and Aby Rosen’s RFR Holding is facilitating a major expansion for Brandon Singer’s Retail by MONA.

RFR provided an undisclosed amount to the retail brokerage to help it expand its headcount from 30 people to somewhere between 150 and 200 brokers in a growth spurt that could go beyond the confines of the tri-state area, according to the Retail by MONA founder.

“We’re going to double and triple down into New York City, so hiring more strategic talent, whether by the old way of just taking brokers from other firms that we have good relationships with or potentially acquiring other firms and groups we think are accretive to our culture and approach,” Singer told Commercial Observer. “My goal is that in another five years we will have somewhere around 150 to 200 professionals. That’s the goal, to initiate an aggressive expansion strategy.”

The funding from RFR will also help Singer’s 5-year-old brokerage invest in data platforms and other technology that will grow its business intelligence capabilities, while setting up offices in the outer boroughs as well as in New Jersey and Connecticut.

RFR, a longtime backer of Retail by MONA, declined to comment.

“I think the benefit RFR sees in it is their ability to grow a platform,” Singer said. “I think they’re one of the largest private retail owners in the country, between all their stuff in New York, Miami, Seattle, Denver, Dallas and all over.”

Retail by MONA — the acronym stands for “Making Of a New Age” — has established itself as a strong presence in the Manhattan retail leasing market, helping secure high-profile deals for brands like Maison Goyard’s 9,000-square-foot flagship relocation to 699 Madison Avenue in May 2024, and fashion retailer Luisaviaroma’s 13,000-square-foot deal for its first U.S. location at 1 Bond Street in 2022.

In 2023, Retail by MONA tripled its own office space from 2,000 square feet at 530 Park Avenue to 6,500 square feet at RFR’s 477 Madison Avenue.

