Leases   ·   Retail

RFR Holding Backs Retail by MONA in Major Expansion

By November 5, 2025 5:22 pm
reprints
Aby Rosen (left) and Retail by Mona's Brandon Singer.
Aby Rosen (left) and Retail by Mona's Brandon Singer. PHOTOS: Evelyn Freja/for Commercial Observer; Courtesy Retail by Mona

Michael Fuchs and Aby Rosen’s RFR Holding is facilitating a major expansion for Brandon Singer’s Retail by MONA.

RFR provided an undisclosed amount to the retail brokerage to help it expand its headcount from 30 people to somewhere between 150 and 200 brokers in a growth spurt that could go beyond the confines of the tri-state area, according to the Retail by MONA founder.

SEE ALSO: Fintech Firm Current Moves to 62K SF at Vornado’s Penn 2

“We’re going to double and triple down into New York City, so hiring more strategic talent, whether by the old way of just taking brokers from other firms that we have good relationships with or potentially acquiring other firms and groups we think are accretive to our culture and approach,” Singer told Commercial Observer. “My goal is that in another five years we will have somewhere around 150 to 200 professionals. That’s the goal, to initiate an aggressive expansion strategy.”

The funding from RFR will also help Singer’s 5-year-old brokerage invest in data platforms and other technology that will grow its business intelligence capabilities, while setting up offices in the outer boroughs as well as in New Jersey and Connecticut.

RFR, a longtime backer of Retail by MONA, declined to comment.

“I think the benefit RFR sees in it is their ability to grow a platform,” Singer said. “I think they’re one of the largest private retail owners in the country, between all their stuff in New York, Miami, Seattle, Denver, Dallas and all over.”

Retail by MONA — the acronym stands for “Making Of a New Age” — has established itself as a strong presence in the Manhattan retail leasing market, helping secure high-profile deals for brands like Maison Goyard’s 9,000-square-foot flagship relocation to 699 Madison Avenue in May 2024, and fashion retailer Luisaviaroma’s 13,000-square-foot deal for its first U.S. location at 1 Bond Street in 2022.

In 2023, Retail by MONA tripled its own office space from 2,000 square feet at 530 Park Avenue to 6,500 square feet at RFR’s 477 Madison Avenue.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

Aby Rosen, Brandon Singer, Michael Fuchs, Retail by MONA, RFR Holding
Stuart Sopp, founder and CEO of Current, and Penn 2.
Office · Leases
New York City

Fintech Firm Current Moves to 62K SF at Vornado’s Penn 2

By Isabelle Durso
The Kaufman Organization President Steven Kaufman and 450 Seventh Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

1440 Foods Inks 14K-SF Lease at 450 Seventh Avenue

By Amanda Schiavo
Pembroke Director of Asset Management Max Timmons and 1201 New York Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.
Office · Leases
Washington DC

Pembroke Nabs Trio of D.C. Office Leases Totaling 25K SF

By Nick Trombola