Three high-profile developers — Related Group, Dezer Development and BH Group — want to replace an aging condominium with a 62-story tower in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.

The oceanfront, 524,212-square-foot development at 19051 Collins Avenue would include 145 condo units, a 2,390-square-foot private restaurant, and a 298-spot parking garage, according to filings with the City of Sunny Isles Beach. Construction is anticipated to be complete by 2031 and would cost $294 million, though additional fees would bring the total cost of the development up to about $351 million.

The project would replace the Miami Beach Club, a two-story, 108-unit condo building that was completed in 1951, which the developers purchased for $131 million last year. The site spans about 2 acres. The Business Journals first reported news of the plan.

The developers are seeking additional density, offering to pay the city $15.1 million for transferable development rights and another $14.5 million for floor area ratio density boosts. Ten percent of the payments would be due upfront, with the remaining 90 percent of payments and 0.5 percent in interest due during, or 90 days after, construction.

The Sunny Isles Beach Commission will hear the application Thursday. No brand was attached to the CFE Architects-designed development. Besides the three development firms and trusts tied to their families, investors also include the Ferreira da Costa family from Brazil.

Related Group and Dezer Development are known quantities in Sunny Isles Beach. Dezer Development, led by Gil Dezer, completed the 60-story Porsche-branded tower in 2017. Last year, the developer scored $630 million to build the 61-story Bentley-branded tower nearby.

Related Group, Miami’s largest condo developer, built the Armani Casa condo building.

The lawyer representing the application, Tracy Slavens of LSN Partners, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.