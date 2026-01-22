Leases   ·   Retail

Petco Signs 10-Year Renewal at 2475 Broadway on the Upper West Side

By January 22, 2026 1:21 pm
RIPCO's Peter Ripka. 2475 Broadway.
RIPCO's Peter Ripka. 2475 Broadway. PHOTOS: Courtesy of RIPCO; Propertyshark

Petco has signed a 10-year renewal on its 15,000-square-foot retail space in the Upper West Side, Commercial Observer has learned.

The San Diego-based pet store chain has been at Stephen Haymes2475 Broadway for about 20 years, according to the tenant brokers, and the renewal comes as the company repositions its balance sheet debt with a $650 million secured note offering on Wednesday.

Brokers for the landlord did not disclose asking rent for the two-story retail space at West 92nd Street, but the average rent for the Upper West Side retail corridor along Broadway from 72nd to 86th streets was $247 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE.

“Petco has been a cornerstone retailer at this location for nearly two decades, consistently

drawing loyal customers and serving as an essential neighborhood resource,” Ripco Real Estate’s Andrew Mandell, who represented Petco alongside Brian Schuster and Sam Martorella, said in a statement. Petco sells pet supplies and animals at its Broadway location, and also offers grooming and veterinary services.

Andrew Goldberg of CBRE negotiated on behalf of the landlord and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This 10-year renewal speaks not only to Petco’s continued success at this location, but also to the enduring strength of the Upper West Side as a service-driven retail market. Well-positioned retailers that meet daily consumer needs continue to perform, even amid broader market shifts,” Mandell added.

In the fourth quarter, the Upper West Side saw a total of nine new leases signed on Broadway between 72nd to 86th streets adding up to 39,361 square feet of retail space taken off the market, according to CBRE’s report.

CBRE listed Petco’s deal as one of the largest retail transactions in Manhattan during the fourth quarter.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

