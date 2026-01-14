Data Firm Penta Group Signs 11K-SF Lease at 111 West 33rd Street

Data communications firm Penta Group is expanding its office footprint in Midtown, Commercial Observer has learned.

The international consultancy is expanding its New York City offices to a full 10,539-square-foot floor at Empire State Realty Trust’s (ESRT) 111 West 33rd Street, according to the landlord.

Asking rent in the 26-story building near Herald Square started at $76 per square foot. Penta signed a seven-year deal.

Penta Group also has an address at 155 East 44th Street but it’s unclear if the company still occupies the 18th-floor space. The company has eight other offices in major cities across the globe.

Alex Leopold and John Maher of CBRE handled negotiations on behalf of Penta Group, while Jordan Berger and Kerry Lavelle of ESRT and Scott Klau, Erik Harris and Neil Rubin of Newmark represented the landlord.

CBRE and Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building include investment advisory firm Savvy Wealth, which signed a 13,853-square-foot lease in July 2025. Around the same time, defense litigation firm Dopf inked a deal for 12,114 square feet, and IT consultancy Indus Valley Partners took 10,537 square feet.

