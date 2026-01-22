Paramount Takes 70K SF at Sunset Pier 94 Studios

Hollywood is losing much of the TV and movie production that once defined it to other locales, and New York is working hard to welcome that work.

Sunset Pier 94 Studios — Manhattan’s only purpose-built film studio, with 232,000 square feet of leasable space including six soundstages, production support space and offices — signed its first tenant ahead of its opening this week.

Paramount Television Studios signed a lease for 70,000 square feet, which will be used to film season two of the Showtime series “Dexter: Resurrection” for the Paramount+ streaming service, according to an announcement from the joint venture partners behind the space: Vornado Realty Trust, Hudson Pacific Properties and Blackstone Real Estate.

The JV used numerous state incentives intended to attract more production work to New York, working closely with the New York City Economic Development Corporation throughout the setup process. One such program, known as Production+, offers financial incentives designed to encourage studios to produce two or more projects and spend at least $100 million in New York state.

“Gov. Hochul’s expansion of the film production tax credit and initiatives like Production+ are incentivizing companies like Paramount Television Studios — which has filmed in New York for decades — to continue investing in our state,” Hope Knight, president, CEO and commissioner of Empire State Development, said in the announcement. “We look forward to welcoming more projects to Sunset Pier 94’s stages as this world-class facility opens its doors.”

The asking rent and the length of the lease were unavailable, and it was unclear who brokered the deal for both parties. The average asking rent for industrial space in Manhattan for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $32.17 per square foot, according to a report from JLL.

Vornado, Hudson Pacific and Blackstone did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Paramount could not be reached for comment.

