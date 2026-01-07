Leases   ·   Office Leases

Building Materials Supplier Nasco Stone + Tile Takes 5K SF at 45 East 20th Street

By January 7, 2026
Max Koeppel of Koeppel Rosen and 45 East 20th Street.
PHOTOS: Courtesy Koeppel Rosen

Building materials supplier Nasco Stone + Tile is moving its office and showroom to a larger location within Manhattan’s Flatiron District.

Nasco, which supplies stone, tile and architectural surface materials for designers, contractors and commercial clients throughout New York City, has signed a lease for 5,000 square feet on the entire fifth floor of the Rosen family’s 45 East 20th Street, according to building manager Koeppel Rosen. The lease is for 10 years and six months, and asking rent was $53 per square foot.

The deal represents a relocation and expansion for Nasco, which will move from its current showroom about five blocks away at 20 West 22nd Street during the second quarter of this year. Both locations are blocks from the landmark Flatiron Building at the intersection of Broadway and Fifth Avenue.

“The transaction with Nasco Stone + Tile continues the recent leasing momentum we’ve enjoyed at 45 East 20th Street, and we welcome our new tenant to this well-located office property,” Max Koeppel, director of leasing at Koeppel Rosen, said in a statement.

Kaufman Organization’s Elliot Warren brokered the deal for the tenant, while the landlord was represented in-house by Max Koeppel.

“This relocation allowed Nasco to double their New York City footprint while staying rooted in the Flatiron neighborhood,” Warren told Commercial Observer. “Moving to a full-floor, custom-built loft gives them the flexibility and functionality they need to support their next phase of growth.”

Known for its selection of stone, porcelain and custom finishes, Nasco provides products for both residential and commercial projects in the city, Koeppel Rosen said.

“[Nasco’s new] beautifully designed flagship will be the first of its kind in the tile and stone industry, blending the elegance and sophistication of a luxury retail environment with an immersive, experiential approach,” a spokesperson for Nasco said in a statement to CO. “Serving as both a sales hub and a destination for the design community, the showroom will host weekly and monthly events to attract new designers, deepen relationships with existing clients, and further establish Nasco as the premier tile and stone brand in New York.”

Nasco will join several other tenants at the 12-story building between Park Avenue South and Broadway, including mental health services provider Octave, coworking space and social club Verci, research publisher BlueMatrix, sports-based youth development organization Kids in the Game, and nail salon Majesty’s Pleasure.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

