AI-Powered Insurance Firm Modern Life Relocates to 134 Spring Street

Modern Life, a life insurance brokerage firm powered by AI, is moving its New York City office.

The firm, which is currently in a co-working space at 295 Lafayette Street, has signed a 3,154-square-foot office lease at 134 Spring Street, also known as 84 Wooster Street, in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, tenant representative CBRE announced.

Modern Life’s offices will be on the second floor of the historic seven-story building, which is owned by KUB Capital.

The length of the lease was not disclosed. The asking rent was $67 per square foot.

David Stockel and Taylor Walker from CBRE represented Modern Life on the lease. Nathan Stange of Susan Penzner Real Estate represented the building owner. Strange did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Modern Life recently completed a significant $20 million Series A funding round led by Thrive Capital and was ready for the next step in its expansion,” Stockel said in a statement announcing the lease. “The space at 134 Spring Street was ideal, as it allowed the company to accommodate its headcount growth in a relocation from a coworking space.”

It is unclear when the company will move into its new office space.

Other tenants at 134 Spring Street include video production company Mass Appeal Media, IV therapy service provider Fresh IV Drips, and high-end fashion retailer Armani.

