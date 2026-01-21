MIC Capital Partners Grows to 55K SF at 375 Park Avenue

Private equity firm MIC Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s $330 billion sovereign wealth fund, has expanded its footprint to three full floors at RFR’s Seagram Building in Midtown Manhattan, Commercial Observer can first report.

MIC has been a tenant at 375 Park Avenue since 2018, occupying 18,214 square feet. In May 2025, the company extended that lease and added another 18,214 square feet over a full floor, bringing its total footprint in the building to 36,428 square feet at the time.

In this latest transaction, MIC has added an 18,214-square-foot full floor to its existing 36,428 square feet, bringing its total occupancy to 54,642 square feet across three floors for 25 years.

Asking rent in the building is $285 per square foot. AJ Camhi represented RFR in-house while Justin Aronson from CBRE represented MIC. Aronson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The elite tenant ecosystem and unrivalled amenities at Seagram make it the premier destination for the world’s most prominent firms, and we’re excited to accommodate MIC Capital Partners’ continued growth,” Camhi said in a statement announcing the expansion. “Mubadala’s off-market commitment for space that doesn’t become available until 2027 is representative of the iconic building’s enduring appeal. We are proud to work closely with our tenants to ensure they have the room they need to grow and thrive within Seagram.”

Built in 1958, 375 Park Avenue is a 40-story skyscraper designed by famed architect Mies van der Rohe. RFR acquired the building in 2000 for $380 million. Other office tenants include private capital firm Churchill Asset Management, private equity investor CapVest Partners and asset management firm Blue Owl Capital.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.