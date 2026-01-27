International Law Firm Withers Inks 33K-SF Lease at 30 Rock

Withers, a global law firm with more than 200 partners, is moving its New York City headquarters from Park Avenue to Rockefeller Center.

The legal practice signed a new 33,000-square-foot lease at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and will relocate its headquarters from 430 Park Avenue, the address currently listed on its website, according to building manager ​​Tishman Speyer.

Withers will occupy space on the renowned tower’s 54th floor, but it is unclear when the firm will make the move. The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed, but asking rents for Midtown office space averaged $84.24 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

The law firm was represented by JLL’s Cynthia Wasserberger, Michael Berg, Bobby Blair and Sofia Bruno, while Tishman Speyer was represented in-house by Blythe Kinsler and Kate Walker. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Withers’ decision to locate at 30 Rockefeller Plaza underscores the enduring value of Rockefeller Center as a destination for leading professional services firms,” EB Kelly, senior managing director at Tishman Speyer and head of Rockefeller Center, said in a statement. “The campus brings together world-class businesses, culture and amenities in a dynamic setting designed to support collaboration, client engagement and long-term success. We are pleased to welcome Withers to 30 Rock and the Rockefeller Center community.”

Known as “30 Rock,” 30 Rockefeller Plaza is a 70-story, Art Deco landmark built in 1933. Tenants include international corporate law firm Haynes Boone, media conglomerate Comcast and financial services company Deloitte.

“We are excited to be relocating our New York team to Rockefeller Plaza,” David Guin, managing director of Withers’ New York office, said in a statement. “Following an extensive search for suitable new office facilities, and with the valuable help of the JLL team, we have concluded that 30 Rock has the space, the services and, above all, the impressive location to make it right for our high-caliber clients and our New York practice.”

