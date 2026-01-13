LaundryBee Inks 10K-SF Lease at 115-53 Sutphin Boulevard, Queens

Self-service laundromat LaundryBee signed a 10,000-square-foot lease at 115-53 Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens, tenant and landlord representative Meridian Capital Group announced.

This is a 20-year lease at an asking rent of $51 per square foot. LaundryBee will take over a space formerly occupied by retailer Dollar Tree. Patrons will have access to large-capacity machines and cashless payment systems on a 24/7 basis as well as free Wi-Fi and drop-off services.

Noam Aziz and Aaron Harounian of Meridian represented both the landlord, the Koptiev family, and the tenant in this lease deal.

“The strength of Jamaica’s retail corridor continues to show up in the leasing market, especially for essential, service-driven uses that people rely on every week,” Aziz said in a statement announcing the lease. “LaundryBee is a unique concept, combining a modern, tech-enabled experience with the fundamentals of a necessity-based business. Securing a long-term, 20-year commitment on Sutphin Boulevard reflects both the tenant’s confidence in the neighborhood and the depth of demand in this market.”

LaundryBee operates 19 locations across New York City, with more branches set to open in areas such as Howard Beach and Ozone Park. Its newest location is smack in the middle of Jamaica, Queens, about 1.5 miles south of Long Island Rail Road’s Jamaica station and the AirTrain to JFK Airport.

