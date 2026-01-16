Kroll Bond Rating Agency Moves to Black Rock

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is relocating to new and larger digs at the Midtown tower known as Black Rock, taking 121,000 square feet at the 900,000-square-foot 51 West 52nd Street.

The move from 805 Third Avenue, where the company has occupied a subleased 95,000 square feet over four floors since 2018, will occur in fall 2026.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were unclear, although a KBRA executive categorized the lease as a “long-term commitment” in the New York Business Journal, which was first to report the news.

Asking rent in the building stood at $115 per square foot in mid-2024, as Commercial Observer reported.

It is unclear who brokered the deal.

The building between 52nd and 53rd streets — its dark, foreboding facade gives it its nickname — was acquired by Harbor Group International (HGI) from ViacomCBS (now Paramount Global), its initial owner, in August 2021 for $760 million. HGI has since implemented a significant capital program in the building, including upgrades to the lobby, the cafeteria and other tenant amenities, according to the company.

HGI also owns the Manhattan office properties 24 West 40th Street and 55 Broadway.

HGI and KBRA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.