Law Firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Renews 144K SF at 51 West 52nd

Law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe renewed its 144,312-square-foot office spread over six floors at Harbor Group International’s (HGI) 51 West 52nd Street.

The firm signed a 15-year renewal at the 38-story tower, where it currently has the run of the 20th through 24th floors, as well as the 17th floor. The renewal is for roughly 34 percent less space than the 220,000 square feet Orrick originally signed on for in the building in 2009. It’s unclear when the firm downsized to its current space.

Asking rent in the building is $115 per square foot, according to the New York Post, which first reported the deal.

51 West 52nd, long known as Black Rock but recently rebranded as 51W52, was built in the early 1960s to be the headquarters of CBS.

“HGI has overseen a significant investment in the modernization of this historic office tower,” CBRE (CBRE)’s Howard Fiddle, who represented HGI with Scott Gottlieb, Andrew Sussman, Evan Haskell, Evan Fiddle and Caroline Merck, said in a statement. “Orrick’s commitment to the property speaks to the incredible work the ownership has done in making 51W52 the premier business address in Midtown that provides tenants with ideal space to inspire their employees.”

CBRE’s Mary Ann Tighe, Craig Reicher, Ramneek Rikhy and Elliot Bok negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

HGI acquired the building in 2021 from CBS and proceeded to pump $128 million into renovations that modernized the building while preserving some of its architectural attributes designed by Eero Saarinen, according to the landlord.

CBS has since moved to 1700 Broadway.

The building also serves as the headquarters for Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, which had 250,000 square feet before the pandemic.

HGI also moved its own headquarters into the building, taking 25,000 square feet on the 19th floor, according to the landlord.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.