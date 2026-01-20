Hudson Square Properties Renews Two Leases in Namesake Neighborhood

Hudson Square Properties has announced renewals for two of its cornerstone tenants in Hudson Square, Commercial Observer has learned.

The artificial intelligence productivity software developer Notion renewed its lease at 75 Varick Street for seven years, expanding its space by 26,427 square feet to bring the company to a total of 76,140 square feet in the building. The space is currently being built out for Notion, and the renewal lease will officially commence upon completion of the buildout.

“This expansion at 75 Varick is about scaling intentionally,” Katy Shields, chief people officer at Notion, said in a statement. “It keeps our teams connected, our culture cohesive, and our work impactful, while staying rooted in the Hudson Square neighborhood we’ve called home since 2023.”

Creative production firm RadicalMedia has renewed its lease for 31,390 square feet on the sixth floor at Hudson Square’s 435 Hudson Street for 10 years. RadicalMedia is one of Hudson Square’s longest-standing tenants, having been situated at 435 Hudson Street since the early 2000s.

“We are excited to extend our lease in a building that has been our home for 23 years. Hudson Square is an energetic, dynamic destination, and we look forward to continuing our growth here,” Jon Kamen, chairman & CEO of RadicalMedia, said in a statement.

Andrew Peretz from Newmark represented RadicalMedia, while Sacha Zarba and Joe D’Apice from CBRE represented Notion.

Hudson Square Properties was represented in both transactions by Paul Amrich, Howard Fiddle, Neil King, Zachary Price, Benjamin Joseph and James Ackerson from CBRE.

Hudson Square Properties is a joint venture between Trinity Church NYC, Norges Bank Investment Management and Hines.

The asking rents were not disclosed. Office asking rents for the far West Side of Manhattan averaged $134.02 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025 — a 6.2 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 — according to a report by Newmark.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.