Leases   ·   Office Leases

AI Firm Graphite Signs 24K-SF Deal With Tishman Speyer at 148 Lafayette Street

By January 13, 2026 11:00 am
reprints
Tishman Speyer's Rob Speyer and 148 Lafayette Street.
Tishman Speyer's Rob Speyer and 148 Lafayette Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Tishman Speyer; Commercial Observer file

Artificial intelligence code review platform Graphite signed a new lease in SoHo that will more than triple its office footprint, Commercial Observer has learned.

The tech firm signed a five-year, 24,000-square-foot lease for the sixth and seventh floors of Tishman Speyer’s 148 Lafayette Street in December, with plans to relocate from a 7,000-square-foot space two blocks away at 434 Broadway, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: LaundryBee Inks 10K-SF Lease at 115-53 Sutphin Boulevard, Queens

Tishman Speyer did not disclose the asking rent in the building, but the average asking rent in Lower Manhattan was $58.40 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE

“We acquired 148 Lafayette with the conviction that demand remains strong for top-quality, well-located office properties,” Tishman Speyer Senior Managing Director Chris Shehadeh said in a statement. “Our ability to lease these two floors almost immediately after becoming available reinforces that confidence.”

Samantha Augarten represented Tishman Speyer in-house in the transaction, while Jonathan Franzel and Leo Koné of Newmark negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tishman Speyer bought the 150,000-square-foot office property at the corner of Lafayette and Howard streets from Steven and Michael Elghanayan’s real estate investment company Epic for $105.5 million in June 2025, CO reported at the time.

Other tenants in the 13-story building include venture capital firm General Catalyst, which signed a lease for 42,535 square feet on the 10th through 12th floors of 148 Lafayette in March 2025, and cosmetics firm Charlotte Tilbury.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

148 Lafayette Street, Chris Shehadeh, Jonathan Franzel, Leo Koné, Graphite, Newmark, Tishman Speyer
Meridian Capital Group's Noam Aziz (top) and Aaron Harounian (bottom), and a row of washing machines in a laundromat.
Retail · Leases
New York City

LaundryBee Inks 10K-SF Lease at 115-53 Sutphin Boulevard, Queens

By Amanda Schiavo
An illustration of an insurance policy weighing down an office building.
Residential · Leases
New York City

New York Commercial Real Estate Owners Want Action on Skyrocketing Insurance Costs

By Aaron Short
Deloitte U.S. CEO Jason Girzadas and the Rosslyn, Va. skyline.
Office · Leases
Virginia

Deloitte Inks NoVA’s Largest Office Lease in 2025

By Nick Trombola