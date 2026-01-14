The Moinian Group has sealed a $310 million debt package to refinance its office and retail asset at 535-545 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

Deutsche Bank and Société Générale are the lenders behind the financing, Commercial Observer can first report. The deal closed 11 years after Moinian sealed a $310 million commercial mortgage-backed securities refi from Morgan Stanley for the 522,200-square-foot property between 44th and 45th streets.

“This refinancing underscores the value of prime Fifth Avenue assets,” Joseph Moinian, founder and CEO of The Moinian Group, said in a statement. “We are pleased to secure attractive financing that positions the property for continued long-term success.”

Iron Hound Management’s Rob Verrone advised Moinian on a modification for the property.

Moinian inked a 27,500-square-foot, five-year lease renewal in January 2025 with construction and property consulting firm Gardiner & Theobald. The developer also landed affiliated jewelry companies Sandeep Diamond Corporation and IDD USA for a combined 26,228 square feet of office space in December 2022 soon after the 13-story building completed $42 million in capital improvements.

Retail tenants at 535-545 Fifth Avenue include the National Basketball Association Store and a store for French football club Paris Saint-Germain.

Moinian Group also secured a $200 million loan from Deutsche Bank to fund a conversion of its mixed-use office building at 17 Battery Park South into partial residential use.

CBRE negotiated both financings with a team consisting of Drew Anderman, Eddie Haber, AJ Bruno and Jared Fried.

“These new financings represent another step forward in the success of 535-545 Fifth and the transformation of 17 Battery Park South and its adjacent buildings into luxury residential homes in the city,” Anderman, vice chairman in CBRE’s debt and structured finance group, said in a statement.

Société Générale did not immediately return a request for comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.