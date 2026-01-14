Finance   ·   Refinance

Deutsche Bank, Société Générale Supply $310M Refi for 535-545 Fifth

By January 14, 2026 2:32 pm
reprints
The Moinian Group's Joseph Moinian and 545 Fifth Avenue.
The Moinian Group's Joseph Moinian and 545 Fifth Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy The Moinian Group

The Moinian Group has sealed a $310 million debt package to refinance its office and retail asset at 535-545 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

Deutsche Bank and Société Générale are the lenders behind the financing, Commercial Observer can first report. The deal closed 11 years after Moinian sealed a $310 million commercial mortgage-backed securities refi from Morgan Stanley for the 522,200-square-foot property between 44th and 45th streets.  

SEE ALSO: Knighthead Funding Lends $52M on Stamford Office Acquisition

“This refinancing underscores the value of prime Fifth Avenue assets,” Joseph Moinian, founder and CEO of The Moinian Group, said in a statement. “We are pleased to secure attractive financing that positions the property for continued long-term success.”

Iron Hound Managements Rob Verrone advised Moinian on a modification for the property.

Moinian inked a 27,500-square-foot, five-year lease renewal in January 2025 with construction and property consulting firm Gardiner & Theobald. The developer also landed affiliated jewelry companies Sandeep Diamond Corporation and IDD USA for a combined 26,228 square feet of office space in December 2022 soon after the 13-story building completed $42 million in capital improvements. 

Retail tenants at 535-545 Fifth Avenue include the National Basketball Association Store and a store for French football club Paris Saint-Germain.

Moinian Group also secured a $200 million loan from Deutsche Bank to fund a conversion of its mixed-use office building at 17 Battery Park South into partial residential use.

CBRE negotiated both financings with a team consisting of Drew Anderman, Eddie Haber, AJ Bruno and Jared Fried

“These new financings represent another step forward in the success of 535-545 Fifth and the transformation of 17 Battery Park South and its adjacent buildings into luxury residential homes in the city,” Anderman, vice chairman in CBRE’s debt and structured finance group, said in  a statement. 

Société Générale did not immediately return a request for comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

AJ Bruno, Drew Anderman, Eddie Haber, Jared Fried, Robert Verrone, CBRE, Deutsche Bank, Iron Hound Management, Société Générale, The Moinian Group
Jonthan Daniel of Knighthead Funding and Metro Center in Stamford, Conn.
Office · Finance
Connecticut

Knighthead Funding Lends $52M on Stamford Office Acquisition

By Cathy Cunningham
Saks Global newly appointed CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck and a Saks Fifth Avenue store.
Retail · Finance
National

Saks Global Makes Major Executive Moves Amid Bankruptcy Filing

By Amanda Schiavo
GFP Real Estate's Jeffrey Gural and 515 Madison Avenue.
Office · Finance
New York City

GFP Seals $87M Refi for 515 Madison Avenue, Takes Full Ownership of Asset

By Amanda Schiavo