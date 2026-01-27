A company that provides billing software to health clinics is relocating within Manhattan’s Flatiron District.

Candid Health, also known as Candid Group, signed a seven-year, 28,687-square-foot lease at GFP Real Estate’s 675 Avenue of the Americas in a relocation from 44 West 28th Street six blocks away, according to the landlord.

GFP did not disclose asking rents at the building between West 21st and West 22nd streets, one block west of the landmark Flatiron Building. The average office asking rent in Midtown during the fourth quarter of 2025 was $84.24 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“Candid Health is exactly the type of forward-thinking, high-growth company we’re proud to welcome to 675 Avenue of the Americas,” Jeffrey Gural, chairman of GFP Real Estate, said in a statement. “In addition to space that supports their current needs and long-term growth, the company was drawn to a location surrounded by its technology peers in what has become known as New York City’s Silicon Alley.”

Gural and Alphie Toro handled the deal in-house for GFP, alongside Anthony Sciacca and Scott Gutnick of Newmark. JLL’s Justin Haber, Kyle Riker and Emma Gill negotiated the deal on behalf of the tenant.

JLL and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“We have been intentional about building an in-office culture because it raises the bar on how we collaborate and how we build,” said Bethany Hale, chief marketing officer at Candid Health. “Our new New York City office is an investment in our team and in creating a workspace that enables our best thinking and strongest execution.”

Other tenants in the building include Trader Joe’s, which renewed its 29,700-square-foot lease on the ground floor in April 2025, and commercial real estate data firm CompStak, which signed a five-year lease spanning 25,644 square feet in December 2022.

