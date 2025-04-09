Trader Joe’s Renews 30K-SF Grocery Store at 675 Avenue of the Americas

Good news, Trader Joe’s fans — the popular grocery store chain is staying put in Chelsea.

Trader Joe’s, known for its unique and affordable selection of food and fanatical clientele, has signed a renewal for its 29,700-square-foot store at GFP Real Estate’s 675 Avenue of the Americas, according to a recent retail report from CBRE.

The grocer moved into the building between West 21st and West 22nd streets in 2009, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

The length of the renewal and asking rent were unclear, but CBRE (CBRE)’s report found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $659 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

Spokespeople for Trader Joe’s, GFP, CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield, which represented the grocery store in its 2009 deal, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trader Joe’s has made a name for itself in New York City with 10 locations in Manhattan, three in Brooklyn, three in Queens and two in Staten Island, according to its website. The Chelsea outpost was its fifth in the city, as CO previously reported.

The grocer’s popularity is largely due in part to its laid-back atmosphere, Hawaiian shirt-wearing staff and local art and handmade signs, which give it a playful edge against chains like Whole Foods and Wegmans.

And food and beverage tenants came out on top in Manhattan’s retail market during the first quarter of 2025, with more than 171,000 square feet leased across 39 transactions, according to CBRE.

Other tenants of GFP’s Chelsea building include commercial real estate data firm CompStak, menswear brand DXL Big + Tall in the ground-floor retail space, and crafts supply store Michaels in the lower level.

