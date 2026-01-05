BridgeInvest Lends $84M for Fort Lauderdale Apartments

Midtown Capital Partners has landed $84 million of construction financing to complete a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Commercial Observer has learned.

BridgeInvest provided the floating-rate bridge debt for the developer’s 252-unit Astor Park Flagler Village project, slated for delivery in mid-2026. The loan will be used to refinance existing construction debt and fund remaining construction costs, according to Berkadia, which arranged the transaction.

Berkadia arranged the deal with a team consisting of Mitch Sinberg, Scott Wadler, Matt Robbins, Brad Williamson and Patrick Johnson. The loan closed on Dec. 23.

“Midtown Capital has navigated the market and positioned Astor Park to capitalize on improved multifamily valuation and fundamentals in one of South Florida’s strongest urban submarkets,” Wadler said in a statement. “Flagler Village continues to attract strong renter demand, and this financing provides Midtown Capital with the flexibility and runway needed to deliver and stabilize this centrally located, high-quality asset.”

Midtown Capital Partners in partnership with Prospect Real Estate Group acquired a 1.3-acre site at 333 NE Sixth Street in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village neighborhood in October 2022, CO reported at the time.

The two-tower, 12-story project will feature apartments ranging from studios to 1,735-square-foot penthouses. Community amenities will include a rooftop pool, a dog park and coworking spaces along with 2,389 square feet of retail space.

BridgeInvest and Midtown Capital Partners did not immediately return requests for comment.

