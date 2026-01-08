Retailer Amiee Lynn Renews 29K-SF Lease at 366 Fifth Avenue

Amiee Lynn, a fashion wholesale company that offers accessories, apparel and home goods, has signed a lease extension at 366 Fifth Avenue, tenant broker Lee & Associates NYC announced Thursday.

The tenant has called the building — owned by Joseph P. Day Realty — home since 2005. As part of the renewal, Amiee Lynn will partially move its offices to 29,000 square feet across the entire 10th and 11th floors of the 12-story Class B commercial building in Manhattan’s Penn Plaza district.

The lease extension, which was spurred by the building’s Midtown location and flexible floor plates, will run for five years and seven months, with an asking rent of $57 per square foot, according to Lee & Associates.

Amiee Lynn was represented by Woody King, Noah Caspi, and Todd Korren of Lee & Associates. The landlord was represented by Michael Joseph and Aidan Campbell of Colliers, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“After more than two decades at 366 Fifth Avenue, this lease extension allows Amiee Lynn to remain in a location that continues to work for the company strategically and operationally,” Caspi said in a statement.

Built in the early 1900s, 366 Fifth Avenue is also home to Korean cosmetics company Nature Republic and a branch of souvenir shop chain NY Gifts.

