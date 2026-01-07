Health Firm Alaffia Technology Signs 7K-SF Lease at 446 Broadway

Artificial intelligence health care firm Alaffia Technology Solutions is doubling its office footprint in a relocation within Lower Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned.

Alaffia, which provides AI-backed solutions for health insurance plans, has signed a six-year, 7,462-square-foot lease on the entire second floor of Spear Street Capital’s 446 Broadway in SoHo and will relocate from 101 Greenwich Street in the Financial District, according to sources familiar with the deal.

Asking rent for the SoHo office space, on Broadway between Grand and Howard streets, was $110 per square foot, the source said.

JLL‘s Clark Finney and Robin Olinyk represented the landlord in the transaction, while Newmark‘s Dylan Weisman and Claire Koeppel handled negotiations on behalf of the tenant.

Newmark declined to comment, while JLL did not immediately respond to a request.

San Francisco-based Spear Street Capital acquired the five-story building at 446 Broadway — also known as L’Atelier — for $52 million in September 2024 from Gregory Kraut’s KPG Funds, which has found a post-pandemic niche of making old cast-iron properties into Class A boutique offices.

Another tenant in the building is memorabilia and fintech trading company Rally, which expanded to 9,911 square feet in January 2022. However, Rally appears to have closed the retail component of its space where it housed a museum.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.