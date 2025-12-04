Turner Construction, Jockey Club Among New Leases at 52 Vanderbilt

Four new tenants have signed office leases totaling 31,065 square feet at 52 Vanderbilt, according to building broker Cushman & Wakefield.

Turner Construction, which is headquartered at 66 Hudson Boulevard East, has taken 9,275 square feet across the building’s entire 12th floor for a new field office. This location will allow the company close proximity to 343 Madison Avenue. Developer BXP selected Turner in August 2025 to build the new 930,000-square-foot office tower.

The Jockey Club, which works to preserve the integrity of thoroughbred horses throughout North America, took the same square footage across the building’s entire 11th floor. The organization is moving from 250 Park Avenue, which is being converted to residential use, according to C&W.

The building’s entire 16th floor, also 9,275 square feet, has been taken by an unnamed tenant also relocating from a building being converted to residential, and another confidential tenant has taken 3,240 square feet on a portion of the building’s fourth floor.

The length of the leases and the asking rents were unclear. Asking rents for office space in Midtown averaged $83.34 per square foot in November, according to a report from CBRE.

The building’s owner, Brause Realty, was represented on all the leases except one by Mitch Arkin, Kelli Berke and Josh Branham at C&W. Lloyd Desatnick and Carlee Palmer from JLL, the building’s previous broker, represented Brause for the Jockey Club lease.

The Jockey Club was represented by Savills. The full-floor confidential tenant was represented by Carri Lyon and Jenna Catalon from C&W, and the partial-floor tenant was repped by Jacob Wolkenfeld and Benjamin Schanzer of Norman Bobrow & Company. Turner Construction represented itself, according to C&W.

Built in 1916 and recently renovated, the 185,000-square-foot, 21-story 52 Vanderbilt Avenue, at the southwest corner of East 45th Street and Vanderbilt Avenue, features a new lobby, elevators and mechanical systems, and a new amenity center called Club Fifty-Two that includes a tenant lounge and a conference facility. The building also offers direct interior access to Grand Central Terminal.

“Since reintroducing 52 Vanderbilt to the market earlier this year, we’ve seen remarkable leasing momentum at the property for both partial- and full-floor tenants,” C&W’s Berke said in a statement. “The building’s architecture, direct connection to Grand Central Terminal and ownership quality continue to resonate with tenants looking for move-in-ready space with a Midtown address, supported by ownership that invests in the tenant experience and has solid financial control of the asset.”

The Jockey Club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.