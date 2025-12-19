The Guardian Moves Up the Block to 100 Broadway

The office of British publication The Guardian is relocating from 61 Broadway to 17,600 square feet on the 11th floor of 100 Broadway.

Daniel Thompson and Stephen Bellwood with Cushman & Wakefield represented The Guardian. Hal Stein, Jonathan Fanuzzi and Dan Appel with Newmark represented the building’s owner since 2013, Northwood Investors.

SEE ALSO: Summit Properties Announces New Leases at 444 Madison Avenue

“Securing this premier full-floor space at 100 Broadway represents a significant milestone for The Guardian‘s New York operations,” Thompson said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “The building’s modernized infrastructure, combined with its central downtown location and newly enhanced amenity offerings, provides an ideal environment for a media organization of The Guardian‘s caliber. The deal also reflects the organization’s commitment to downtown and to New York City at large, where we’re on pace to have our strongest year of office leasing activity since 2019.”

The lease was for 10 years at $60 per square foot, according to Newmark.

“New York is central to The Guardian’s U.S. strategy, and our move to 100 Broadway reflects a long-term commitment in America, our current expansion, and our journalism,” Nataki Williams, The Guardian‘s senior vice president for finance and operations in the U.S., said in a statement to CO. “The building’s blend of historic character and future-ready workspace aligns well with how we operate today and how we expect to grow in the years ahead.”

As one example of that, The Guardian‘s new space will include a podcast studio.

New York Business Journal was first to report the lease.

The Guardian’s move was precipitated by a unique announcement by RXR, owner of 61 Broadway, that it would be converting just the ninth floor of that building into 21 apartments — around 20,000 square feet of residential space in total — plus a bike room and a lounge, according to the Journal. CetraRuddy Architecture is the architect on the project. The remainder of the building would continue on as 650,000 square feet of office space.

The Guardian will move into the 395,000-square-foot 100 Broadway, also known as the American Surety Building, in 2026. The 21-story building sits at the corner of Broadway and Pine Street, across the street from historic Trinity Church.

Completed in 1895, 100 Broadway, which was once the second-tallest building in the city, recently underwent a renovation featuring new suites and upgraded amenities designed by architecture/design firm MKDA. The building has seen 67,034 square feet of new leasing activity since June 2025, according to Northwood.

“Since acquiring the building in 2013, we have invested in major upgrades that, along with the building’s prime location, have helped increase rents by nearly 40 percent and demonstrate strong confidence from lenders,” Christopher Caltabiano, senior vice president of asset management at Northwood, said in a statement.

Other tenants at 100 Broadway include the marketing agency Team Epiphany, building consultant Buro Happold, consulting company Parsons, insurance and financial services firm Alera Group, apparel company Tommy John, financial services company Charles Schwab, and therapy and coaching company Grow Therapy, which took around 19,000 square feet in the building in November 2025, as CO reported.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.