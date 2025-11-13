Grow Therapy Blossoms Into 19K SF in FiDi

Mental health platform Grow Therapy has taken approximately 19,000 square feet of office space at 100 Broadway in a move that will create at least 186 new full-time jobs over the next five years and inject a $16 million investment from the company into research and development, according to an announcement this week by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Grow Therapy’s move to the Financial District from its smaller headquarters in SoHo is being supported by “up to $1.8 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits,” according to the announcement. The move will take effect on Dec. 1.

“Grow Therapy’s decision to expand in Lower Manhattan underscores New York’s commitment to building a vibrant tech sector that creates high-quality jobs, attracts world-class talent and improves access to care for those who need it most,” Hochul said in the announcement. “By supporting innovative companies and investing in the next generation of technology development, we’re strengthening the foundations of New York’s economy and positioning our state as a national leader in tech-driven growth and opportunity.”

The length of the lease, asking rent and identity of the brokers were unclear. Asking rents in the Financial District for the third quarter of 2025 averaged around $49 to $53 per square foot, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

The 186 new jobs will be focused on “technological innovation, operations and marketing,” as the company uses its R&D investment to “accelerate the development of technology and AI applications that assist clinicians and enhance the delivery of care.”

“New York is where Grow began, with a simple Craigslist ad asking mental health providers if they needed help contracting with health insurance,” Jake Cooper, CEO and co-founder of Grow Therapy, said in the announcement.

“Today, nearly 1 million people across the country turn to Grow for effective mental health care, and that kind of momentum starts in New York. As we take on the hard work ahead, we are building clinician-guided artificial intelligence that supercharges care, and we are investing here because this city is a magnet for talented people with grit and purpose.”

The announcement notes that New York City supports over 400,000 jobs in technology with an average annual salary of over $180,000, and that venture investments in New York City startups topped $22 billion in 2023 alone, ranking the city second around the world to only Silicon Valley for startup activity.

Grow Therapy has had a productive year on the innovation front. In February, it launched two AI-assisted products that help with note-taking during therapy sessions and providing session summaries.

In August, Grow introduced “Between-Session Reflections,” an AI tool designed to provide “an outlet for introspection and self-examination” between therapy sessions.

Then, in September, the company announced it had purchased the data privacy and security company Neosync, which would help it set a higher standard for privacy and data security.

The 24-story 100 Broadway, also known as the Bank of Tokyo Building, was acquired by Northwood Investors from Madison Capital and Meadow Partners in 2013 for $150 million. The 395,000-square-foot building, previously known as the American Surety Building, was originally completed in 1896 as a 21-story structure, and was one of the first buildings in Manhattan with steel framing and curtain wall construction. A 1922 renovation added several stories, and it later underwent renovations in 1975, 1998 and 2015. The building was landmarked in 1995.

Other office tenants at 100 Broadway include investment brokerage Charles Schwab and tech firm Parsons.

Northwood Investors and Newmark, the building’s leasing agent, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Grow Therapy could not be reached for additional comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.