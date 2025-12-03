Othership is landing in the Upper East Side after signing a lease at the corner of East 86th Street and Third Avenue.

The bathhouse and wellness brand signed a 10-year, 14,000-square-foot lease at Nuveen’s 201 East 86th Street, where the company will have a 4,000-square-foot “social spa” as a centerpiece, according to tenant brokers CBRE.

The deal closed last week, according to tenant brokers CBRE.

The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent across Manhattan’s main retail corridors was $671 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“Our vision for the Upper East Side is to create an elevated bathhouse for New Yorkers where restoration and emotional connection are part of the same experience,” Robbie Bent, co-founder and CEO of Othership, said in a statement. “This ‘social spa’ concept reflects everything we’ve learned about how people want to feel today, and is meant to provide a place to pause and reset outside of the busy rhythms of daily New York life.”

Cassie Durand and Aylin Gucalp of CBRE negotiated on behalf of Othership and are helping with its national leasing effort, while Michael Paster and Benjamin Birnbaum of Newmark represented Nuveen.

“Manhattan’s Upper East Side is one of the most significant opportunities for Othership’s expansion nationally, given the sheer density of their core customer in the neighborhood,” Durand said in a statement. “It’s fitting that the largest, most dynamic Othership location to date will be opening here.”

Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Othership made its entry into the New York City market in 2023, when it opened a location at 23 West 20th Street, and also signed a 6,168-square-foot lease at Global Holdings Management Group’s 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

