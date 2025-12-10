New York City’s Top Investment Sales of 2025

Last year, the seal was cracked on Manhattan’s office market, and marquee deals flowed along prime turf such as Fifth Avenue. The party was still going strong in 2025.

Roughly one-third of the top 10 investment sales in 2025 in New York City were along fantastic Fifth. But the famed avenue cannot claim the biggest sale of them all — the purchase of 590 Madison Avenue by Scott Rechler’s RXR took that honor.

Most of the big deals involved office properties, though there were prominent multifamily and retail trades. A school and an auction house got in on the action as well.

For instance, Miki Naftali bought 800 Fifth Avenue from Eliot Spitzer with plans to replace it. And Uniqlo tore a page from fellow Prada and Gucci parent Kering in recent years past, and bought its space at 660 Fifth Avenue. Plus, auction house Sotheby’s sold its longtime home at 1334 York Avenue to Weill Cornell medical school for $510 million (talk about a winning bid, huh? Huh?).

While the ball hasn’t dropped in Times Square just yet and some lucky brokers could close something big before that happens, the following are the biggest single-asset New York City investment sales of 2025, according to data from Cushman & Wakefield and Avison Young, plus reporting by Commercial Observer.