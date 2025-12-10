Investments & Sales

New York City’s Top Investment Sales of 2025

Office trades dominated, but multifamily and retail sales surprised

By December 10, 2025 6:00 am
reprints
A photo of an old-time cash register with a placard that reads Top 10 Sales of 2025.
PHOTO: Adobe Stock
590 Madison Avenue.
590 Madison Avenue. PHOTO: Commercial Observer
1345 Avenue of the Americas.
1345 Avenue of the Americas. PHOTO: Courtesy Fisher Brothers
1177 Avenue of the Americas.
1177 Avenue of the Americas. PHOTO: Courtesy Silverstein Properties
1334 York Avenue.
1334 York Avenue. PHOTO: Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
522 5th Avenue.
522 5th Avenue. RENDERING: Courtesy RFR Realty
557 Broadway.
557 Broadway. PHOTO: Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
660 Fifth Avenue.
660 Fifth Avenue. PHOTO: Courtesy Brookfield
2 Grand Central Tower.
2 Grand Central Tower. PHOTO: Propertyshark
560 West 43rd Street.
560 West 43rd Street. PHOTO: Courtesy JLL
800 Fifth Avenue.
800 Fifth Avenue. PHOTO: Commercial Observer

Last year, the seal was cracked on Manhattan’s office market, and marquee deals flowed along prime turf such as Fifth Avenue. The party was still going strong in 2025.

Roughly one-third of the top 10 investment sales in 2025 in New York City were along fantastic Fifth. But the famed avenue cannot claim the biggest sale of them all — the purchase of 590 Madison Avenue by Scott Rechler’s RXR took that honor. 

SEE ALSO: The Plan: Village West Offers Timeless Luxury

Most of the big deals involved office properties, though there were prominent multifamily and retail trades. A school and an auction house got in on the action as well. 

For instance, Miki Naftali bought 800 Fifth Avenue from Eliot Spitzer with plans to replace it. And Uniqlo tore a page from fellow Prada and Gucci parent Kering in recent years past, and bought its space at 660 Fifth Avenue. Plus, auction house Sotheby’s sold its longtime home at 1334 York Avenue to Weill Cornell medical school for $510 million (talk about a winning bid, huh? Huh?).

While the ball hasn’t dropped in Times Square just yet and some lucky brokers could close something big before that happens, the following are the biggest single-asset New York City investment sales of 2025, according to data from Cushman & Wakefield and Avison Young, plus reporting by Commercial Observer. 

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 1334 York Avenue, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 2 Grand Central Tower, 522 Fifth Avenue, 555-557 Broadway, 560 West 43rd Street, 590 Madison Avenue, 660 Fifth Avenue, 800 Fifth Avenue, slideshow, Top 10 Sales 2025, Amazon, Barings, Beacon Capital Partners, Blackstone, Empire State Realty Trust, J.P. Morgan Chase, Naftali Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, RFR, Rockwood Capital, RXR, Scholastic, Sotheby's, Sovereign Partners, Uniqlo, Weill Cornell
Pacific Urban Investors Vice President of investments Matt Lederer and Park Place at Van Dorn in Alexandria, Va.
Residential · Investments & Sales
Virginia

Pacific Urban Investors Pays $114M for NoVA Multifamily Complex

By Nick Trombola
198 Madison Avenue, B. Altman and Company Building.
Office · Investments & Sales
New York City

Oxford University Press Sells Midtown Office Condo for $40M

By Isabelle Durso
JLL's Danny Finkle and Jacaranda Plaza at 8101 West Sunrise Boulevard, Plantation, Fla.
Retail · Investments & Sales
Florida

Publix-Anchored South Florida Shopping Center Sells for $53M

By Julia Echikson