Leases   ·   Retail

New York’s Ketchy Shuby Club and Restaurant Takes 13K SF in West Palm Beach

By December 11, 2025 1:40 pm
reprints
Newmark Managing Director Mitch Heifetz and 114 South Olive Avenue in West Palm Beach, Fla.
114 South Olive Avenue in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Ketchy Shuby, the restaurant and nightclub from New York, is making its way down south to West Palm Beach, Fla.

The concept from Jamie Mulholland‘s Mulholland Leisure inked a 13,083-square-foot lease at 114 South Olive Avenue, a historic two-story building a block south of Clematis Street, according to Newmark’s Mitch Heifetz, who represented the tenant. 

The establishment, which is scheduled to open next fall, will include a restaurant on the ground floor and a nightclub and rooftop lounge on the second floor. The transaction is one of the largest hospitality leases in Palm Beach County this year. 

“The city’s energy, growth and sense of community align perfectly with what we’ve built in New York,” Jamie Mulholland said in a statement.

Mulholland co-founded Surf Lodge, a hotel and events venue, which has become a marquee spot in the Hamptons on Long Island. In 2023, he opened Ketchy Shuby in New York’s SoHo and later another Ketchy Shuby outpost in the Hamptons.

Ketchy Shuby is the latest New York establishment to ink deals in West Palm Beach. This year, Greek restaurant Estiatorio Milos opened at Stephen Ross’s One Flagler office building. French bistro Pastis is set to open within the city’s Nora District. 

Ketchy Shuby’s new outpost was built in 1923 and renovated in 2016. Scott Miegel has owned the property since 2016. Bastian Schauer and Tom Volini of Colliers, who confirmed the lease, represented Miegel in the transaction. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

114 South Olive Avenue, Jamie Mulholland, Ketchy Shuby, Colliers, Mulholland Leisure, Newmark
