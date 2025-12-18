Horizon Kinetics Relocates to 19K SF at 1270 Avenue of the Americas

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management is relocating to the Tishman Speyer-owned 1270 Avenue of the Americas, Tishman announced.

The company’s current address is listed on its website as 470 Park Avenue South. It is unclear when the firm, which manages over $1 billion in assets for its clients, will make the move to its new 18,713-square-foot space on the 27th floor of 1270 Avenue of the Americas at Rockefeller Center.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $83.17 for the third quarter of 2025, according to data from CBRE.

Horizon Kinetics was represented in this lease by Marc Miller. Tishman Speyer was represented in-house by Blythe Kinsler and Kate Walker.

“Rockefeller Center has always been more than just a place to work; it’s a community at the heart of New York City,” EB Kelly, senior managing director at Tishman Speyer and head of Rockefeller Center, said in a statement announcing the relocation. “We are thrilled to have Horizon Kinetics join us at 1270 Avenue of the Americas, where they will enjoy the cultural vibrancy, green spaces, and unique experiences that make this campus unlike any other.”

Rockefeller Center’s 1270 Avenue of the Americas is a 31-story office building between 50th and 51st streets. Completed in 1932, the address is home to the famed Radio City Music Hall. Other corporate tenants include international law firm Ogletree Deakins, wealth management firm Simon Quick Advisors, and Luxembourg-based law firm Arendt & Medernach.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.