Software Company Distyl AI Takes 15K SF at 135 Madison Avenue

Software development company Distyl AI is opening an office in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood.

Distyl AI, which builds AI systems that help large businesses operate more efficiently, has signed a lease for 15,038 square feet on the entire 10th floor of the Rosen family’s 135 Madison Avenue, building manager Koeppel Rosen announced Monday. Asking rent was $52 per square foot.

The deal represents Distyl AI’s first office in New York City and second location overall, after establishing its headquarters at 55 Hawthorne Street in San Francisco in 2022, according to its website.

The length of the lease was unclear. Savills brokered the deal for Distyl AI, while the Rosen family was represented in-house by Max Koeppel, director of leasing at Koeppel Rosen.

Spokespeople for Distyl AI and Savills did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Distyl AI was founded by industry veterans Arjun Prakash and Derek Ho in 2022, and has since developed operating systems for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies. Its new lease in NoMad reflects its “continued growth and commitment to advancing enterprise innovation in the heart of Manhattan,” according to Koeppel Rosen.

News of Distyl AI’s new office comes after another recent lease signing at Rosen’s 13-story building on the corner of East 31st Street and Madison Avenue. In September, health care technology platform Courier Health signed a lease for 15,038 square feet on the entire third floor of the property, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Other tenants of the NoMad building include coworking firm WeWork, digital marketing firm Demand Growth Digital, e-commerce marketing company Mobikasa and meeting and event space provider Blender Workspace.

