Courier Health Signs 15K-SF Lease at 135 Madison Avenue

Health care technology platform Courier Health has moved to a new office in NoMad.

The tenant signed a 15,038-square-foot lease at Koeppel Rosen’s 135 Madison Avenue where it now occupies the third floor, according to the landlord, who who said that that the asking rent for the space was $52 per square foot.

Koeppel Rosen did not disclose the length of the lease, which was signed in mid-August. The tenant relocated from its headquarters half a mile away at 115 East 23rd Street last week.

“The technology company was looking for a move-in-ready space proximate to transit to accommodate its growing operations,” Max Koeppel, director of leasing for Koeppel Rosen, said in a statement.

135 Madison Avenue sits at the corner of Madison and East 31st Street, five blocks north of Madison Square Park.

Koeppel represented the landlord in-house in the transaction, while Jacob Wolkenfeld of Norman Bobrow & Company handled negotiations on behalf of the tenant.

Norman Bobrow & Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the 13-story building, which was constructed in 1911, include a WeWork, digital marketing firm Demand Growth Digital on the fifth floor, e-commerce marketing firm Mobikasa on the eighth floor, and meeting and event space provider Blender Workspace.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.