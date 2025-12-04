Resident Company Club, a new coworking firm, has picked a second office in New York City, Commercial Observer has learned.

Resident, which was founded in November 2024 and offers what it describes as members-only coworking clubs, has signed a 15-year lease for 13,000 square feet on the fourth and fifth floors of Amalgamated Lithographers of America’s 113 University Place one block south of Manhattan’s Union Square, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was between $50 and $55 per square foot.

The deal represents Resident’s second location in Manhattan and second overall, after opening its first spot at 115 East 23rd Street east of Madison Square Park in September, according to its website. The two coworking clubs are 12 blocks from each other.

Resident — which will open its new location at the 11-story building between East 12th and East 13th streets as early as March — said on its website it prides itself on creating a welcoming community as opposed to just offering amenities and “generic spaces.”

“We looked at several locations across Manhattan, but Union Square offered the right combination of accessibility and energy,” Maxim Razmakhin, founder of Resident, said in a statement to CO. “Our members are founders and operators who need to be connected to the broader tech and startup ecosystem, and this location puts them right in the center of it.”

Savills’ Kirill Azovtsev, Alex Redlus and Jessica Conklin brokered the deal for the tenant, while Okada & Company’s Avery Reavill represented the landlord.

Savills declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Okada did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Resident will join restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s as a tenant at the Union Square building. The building also contains the offices of Amalgamated Lithographers of America.

