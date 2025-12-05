Bank of America Lends $195M for 300-Key Hollywood Park Hotel Development

The first hotel at billionaire Stan Kroenke’s Hollywood Park mega-development in Southern California has landed a nine-figure loan to help get the project across the finish line.

KPC Development, founded by orthopedic surgeon and real estate investor Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri, secured a $195 million financing package for the Kali Hotel and Rooftop, a 13-story, 300-key hotel project adjacent to the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers home turf at SoFi Stadium. Bank of America provided the loan.

The roughly $450 million development at 3737 Stadium Drive is the only permitted hotel on Kroenke’s 300-acre, mixed-use district surrounding the stadium. The loan deal is also one of the largest hospitality loans ever arranged via broker CommLoan’s CUPID lending platform, designed to streamline the process for obtaining CRE financing. A spokesperson for BoA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Hollywood Park will stand among Los Angeles’ most iconic destinations,” Chaudhuri said in a statement. “This hotel represents our commitment to creating enduring landmarks that celebrate design, culture and community.”

The Kali Hotel will become part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection — a group of luxury hotels hand-picked by Marriott for their unique character — once it reaches completion in late 2026. The hotel is planned to feature rooftop dining space, a spa and wellness facilities, and 20,000 square feet of meeting space, per CommLoan. In addition to being near SoFi Stadium, the hotel is within walking distance of the L.A. Clippers’ Intuit Dome, Kia Forum, the NFL’s West Coast headquarters and the in-development Hollywood Park studios.

Once complete, Kroenke’s mixed-use district will feature up to 5 million square feet of creative office space, the Kali Hotel, roughly 900,000 square feet of retail space and up to 2,500 multifamily residences. The $5 billion Sofi Stadium and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater are also a part of the development.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.