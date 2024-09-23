Kroenke’s Massive Hollywood Park Development Adds 3 Retail Tenants

Inglewood’s Hollywood Park, the sprawling mixed-use district under development that includes SoFi Stadium, just added three new retail tenants slated to open in the coming months.

Hollywood Park is adding Mexican restaurant Martin’s Cocina y Cantina this fall, which will take about 3,600 square feet, while open-air restaurant and bar The Meeting Spot, at about 2,800 square feet, and hair salon Phenix Salon Suites, at 15,563 square feet, are set to open in early spring 2025.

Hollywood Park will also temporarily house CineVita, an immersive movie soundtrack experience aimed at bringing “audiences back to the golden age of cinema,” by live event producers For The Record. CineVita will span 15,000 square feet in the form of a spiegeltent from December 2024 through April 2025.

Kennedy Wilson Brokerage acted as leasing agent for the mega development.

“A balanced tenant mix at Hollywood Park ensures the project is serving the local community, on-site residents and event attendees,” Jack Nathan, assistant vice president of brokerage for Kennedy Wilson, said in a statement. “Food and beverage offerings such as Martin’s Cantina y Cocina and The Meeting Spot bring energy and activation to the project while the addition of Phenix Salon Suites caters to daily needs.

Owned, developed and operated by L.A. Rams owner and chairman Stanley Kroenke, alongside investment and development firm Wilson Meany, Hollywood Park encompasses nearly 300 acres. Once complete, it will feature up to 5 million square feet of creative office space, a 300-key hotel, some 890,000 square feet of retail space and up to 2,500 multifamily residences. The $5 billion Sofi Stadium and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater are also a part of the development.

Hollywood Park officially opened its retail component in 2023 with movie theater Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas and Residency Art Gallery. Other tenants there include JD Sports, Iconix Fitness and experiential media venue Cosm.

