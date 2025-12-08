Finance   ·   Refinance

Benefit Street Partners Provides $84M Refi for Queens Luxury Rental Tower

The 170-unit Trylon Tower opened this year in Rego Park on the site of the now demolished Trylon Theater

By December 8, 2025 12:18 pm
reprints
Newmark's Jordan Roeschlaub (top) and Daniel Fromm (bottom), and Trylon Tower, 98-81 Queens Boulevard, Queens.
Newmark's Jordan Roeschlaub (top) and Daniel Fromm (bottom), and Trylon Tower, 98-81 Queens Boulevard, Queens. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; Tdorante10/CC by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

RJ Capital Holdings has secured $84 million to refinance Trylon Tower, a 170-unit luxury residential tower that opened this year in Queens, Commercial Observer can first report. 

Benefit Street Partners provided the debt, while a Newmark team of Jordan Roeschlaub, Daniel Fromm and Sam Speciale arranged the financing, according to a release from Newmark.  

SEE ALSO: Rialto, Hines Refi N.J. Office Campus With $58M Loan

Located at 98-81 Queens Boulevard in the Rego Park neighborhood, Trylon Tower opened in March 2025 and stands 16 stories. The apartment complex features one- to three-bedroom units spread over 107,000 square feet. Additionally, the building holds 45,000 square feet of commercial space across eight units. 

The building was financed under the state’s now-expired 421a affordable housing tax abatement and holds 60 affordable units. 

Trylon Tower was built on the site of the former Trylon Theatre, a classic Art-Deco movie house that opened during the 1939 World’s Fair and was demolished in 2022. The current apartment complex pays tribute to the defunct theater in its ornamental and vertical terra cotta design. 

RJ Capital Holdings and Benefit Street Partners did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

98-81 Queens Boulevard, Daniel Fromm, Jordan Roeschlaub, Trylon Tower, Benefit Street Partners, Newmark, RJ Capital Holdings
CBRE's Michael Walker (top) and Brad Zampa (bottom) and an office interior.
Office · Finance
New Jersey

Rialto, Hines Refi N.J. Office Campus With $58M Loan

By Andrew Coen
Greystone’s Eric Rosenstock (top) and Jeff Englund (bottom), and 1600 Madison Avenue.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Greystone Provides, Arranges $98M Refi for East Harlem Affordable Housing

By Brian Pascus
Industry · Finance
National

CMBS Distress Rate Climbs to 11.6%

By Mike Haas