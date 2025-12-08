Leases   ·   Retail

Aaron Cukier Departs Extell to Handle Retail Leasing at CBRE

By December 8, 2025 12:22 pm
reprints
Aaron Cukier.
Aaron Cukier. PHOTO: Courtesy CBRE

Extell Development’s head of commercial leasing is decamping for a new position at CBRE, Commercial Observer has learned.

Aaron Cukier will join CBRE starting Monday as senior vice president of its New York City retail brokerage practice, after repping major brands like Guess, True Religion, Chase Bank, Eileen Fisher and The Swatch Group.

“Aaron is without a doubt one of the most well-respected and knowledgeable retail real estate executives in the industry, and he brings a proven track record of success that will make him invaluable to the entire team,” Michael Taxin, CBRE’s senior managing director, said in a statement.

Cukier will be reporting directly to Taxin and will handle deals for both landlords and tenants.

Cukier brings over 20 years of experience to the table, having started his career in 2004 as a sales broker at Coldwell Banker Real Estate, and also serving as a managing director at Newmark for more than eight years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I look forward to utilizing my skills and working with other multitalented retail professionals to continue to grow our presence in the market and achieve exceptional results for our clients,” Cukier said in a statement.

The University of New Hampshire alum is also a member of the Real Estate Board of New York and the International Council of Shopping Centers, CBRE said.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

Aaron Cukier, People Moves, CBRE, Extell Development Company
