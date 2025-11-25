The fall 2025 semester may be winding down, but the financing demand for student housing certainly isn’t.

Aptitude Development inked a $42.8 million loan to refinance The Pier Conway, a 564-bed student housing complex in Conway, S.C., serving Coastal Carolina University (CCU), Commercial Observer can first report.

Webster Bank provided the loan on the heels of supplying a $46 million refi for another student housing asset in West Henrietta, N.Y., near Rochester Institute of Technology.

Arrow Real Estate Advisors negotiated both financings with a team led by Morris Betesh, Morris Dabbah and Louis Halperin.

“We needed a partner capable of looking beyond enrollment figures and focusing on what actually drives long-term stability: CCU’s consistent growth, a best-in-class housing product and an institutional sponsor with an exceptional track record,” Betesh, founder and managing partner at Arrow, said in a statement. “Webster Bank saw the full picture, and that made all the difference.”

At 626 Highway 544 near the CCU campus and roughly 11 miles from Myrtle Beach, the 2020-built complex spans 267,596 square feet across three four-story buildings and 437 parking spaces. It has achieved year-to-year occupancy of 98 to 99 percent over the last four years, according to Arrow.

Webster Bank and Aptitude Development did not immediately return requests for comment.

