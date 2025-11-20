Finance   ·   Refinance

Webster Bank Refis Student Housing Near RIT With $46M Loan 

By November 20, 2025 12:29 pm
reprints
Arrow Real Estate Advisors' Morris Betesh and The Marshall at Rochester student housing complex at Rochester Institute of Technology in West Henrietta, N.Y.
Arrow Real Estate Advisors' Morris Betesh and The Marshall at Rochester student housing complex at Rochester Institute of Technology in West Henrietta, N.Y. PHOTOS: Courtesy Arrow Real Estate Advisors

Aptitude Development has inked a $46 million loan to refinance a newly built student housing complex serving Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), Commercial Observer can first report. 

Webster Bank provided the loan for The Marshall Rochester in West Henrietta, N.Y., two miles south of the RIT campus.

SEE ALSO: Ladder Capital Provides $49M Refi for Queens Multifamily Building

Arrow Real Estate Advisors arranged the transaction with a team led by Morris Betesh and Louis Halperin

“What mattered here was finding a capital partner who recognized the fundamentals: RIT’s steady growth, the strength of a truly Class A asset, and the reliability of an institutional sponsor,” Betesh, founder and managing partner of Arrow Real Estate Advisors, said in a statement. “Webster Bank saw the underlying story and stepped in with confidence.”

Betesh noted that the property benefits from sustained enrollment growth from RIT, which has a nationally recognized engineering program. He added that rentable housing near RIT remains limited with minimal new development in the pipeline. 

Located at 3948 East River Road, The Marshall Rochester comprises 494 beds in 201 units across six three-story buildings and 518 parking spaces. Community amenities include a fitness center, a pool table, a lacrosse field, a tennis court and a spa along with 8 acres of green space.

Officials at Aptitude Development and Webster Bank did not immediately return requests for comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Louis Halperin, Morris Betesh, Rochester Institute of Technology, Aptitude Development, Arrow Real Estate Advisors, Webster Bank
Camber Property Group's Rick Gropper and an aerial view of Queens.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Ladder Capital Provides $49M Refi for Queens Multifamily Building

By Brian Pascus
JLL's Michael Klein (top) and Gerard Quinn (bottom), and 555 Northfield Avenue, West Orange, N.J.
Residential · Finance
New Jersey

Western & Southern Life Insurance Lends $28M to Purchase NJ Apartments

By Andrew Coen
Brookfield's Devin Barnwell and the inside of a warehouse.
Industrial · Finance
National

Brookfield Seals $1.1B Recap for Logistics Portfolio

By Andrew Coen